Pick of the Litter: Buddy and Sandie

By Holly Marie Moore
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — This week’s Picks of the Litter are Buddy and Sandie.

The Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society officials say Sandie is as sweet as can be and loves cuddles and pets.

Buddy has been an indoor and outdoor cat but prefers the indoors.

Both cats have FIV but are otherwise perfectly healthy.

Anyone interested in adopting Buddy and Sandie is encouraged to contact the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society by calling (507) 625-6373 or visiting www.BENCHS.org.

