Schreiber boost #4 West to victory in tri-meet

The Mankato West gymnastics team is averaging 141.500 points this season.
By Mary Rominger
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West gymnastics squad posted a 138.050 in Friday’s tri-meet against Mankato Eats and Faribault to place first.

The Scarlets were led by junior all-arounder McKenna Schrieber who finished first in the all-around with a 35.700.

West is ranked fourth in Class A according to Minnesota Girls Gymnastics Coaches Association.

Mankato East placed second with a 133.650 and Faribault in third with a 99.925.

