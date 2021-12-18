Your Photos
TikTok challenge has Minnesota school officials on edge

By KEYC Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 6:39 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Local schools are notifying parents of a nationwide TikTok challenge involving threats to shoot up or bomb schools on Friday.

In an email to parents, the Mankato Public School district said the origin of the challenge is currently unknown. The Blue Earth Area School District also sent a notice to parents.

⬇️⬇️Important Message from Supt. Fletcher⬇️⬇️ Good evening BEA Families: You may have read national headlines today...

Posted by Blue Earth Area ISD 2860 on Thursday, December 16, 2021

In a statement on Friday, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety said law enforcement agencies across Minnesota reported 29 threats to schools in Minnesota, with nearly half of those threats coming in the last 24 hours. The agency says it is currently unaware of any credible or a specific threat to schools in Minnesota.

“Even though we have not seen any credible threat, it’s important for any report to be investigated to keep children and schools safe,” DPS Assistant Commissioner Booker Hodges said. “It’s important for people to report any perceived threat to their local law enforcement agency.”

School officials say they do not anticipate any changes in today’s regular school hours but will be monitoring throughout the day.

Officials stress the need to report any and all suspicious or concerning activities so they can be thoroughly investigated. People can make an anonymous report using the free BCA See It, Say It, Send It app available on Android and Apple devices.

