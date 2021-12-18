Your Photos
Toys for Tots looks to break toy collection record

Toys for Tots Mankato is expecting to collect over 7,200 toys this year.
By Jared Dean
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 8:25 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Volunteers began the night unpacking a semi full of toys and bikes before sorting them into age groups. Toy donations came from dozens of collection sites all over the area. In total close to 72-hundred toys were donated to Toys for Tots Mankato.

The organization saw around 28 bikes when for all age groups and normally they see around 5 or 6 and only for the younger kids. Volunteers all gather at the Armory to get ready for tomorrow’s big distribution day.

“I just love that everyone is coming together, you get to visit with people that you do not normally get to visit with, you get to share all of these stories, we have had quite a few people come and talk about how toys for tots has helped them so it is kind of nice to see the result of what this organization can do,” Assistant Coordinator, Toys for Tots Mankato, Kim Wasiloski said.

This year, they received more toys than ever before. Families come to get the toys starting at 8 tomorrow morning.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

