6-year-old author encourages self-love, acceptance

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - At just six years old, Mya Williamson has accomplished more than what most people do in a lifetime.

The first-grader has built an empire driven by her passion for self-love and acceptance.

“Making people happy makes me feel happy, and every time, I feel love for them,” Mya said.

Mya’s co-authored twelve children’s books with her parents, Matnique and Briana.

Briana stated, “When children see themselves represented, they know they belong.”

Their most recent release, The Ballerina Who Lost Her Fro, is based on Mya’s own experience struggling with traditional ballet beauty standards.

Mya added, “It’s about a ballerina, which is me, losing her fro.”

Readers follow the journey of a dancer who wants to perform with her natural hair instead of a ballerina bun.

It highlights important topics like microaggressions and their impact on self esteem.

Briana said, “We’re always focused on really trying to spread that conversation about language and how it matters.”

With the help of social media and her nonprofit, Love My Natural, Mya’s stories have reached thousands of people around the world.

Briana mentioned, “We’ve shipped it nationally, internationally.”

They’ve also made headway in Mankato, her hometown.

Mya caught a glimpse of the difference she’s making at her first in-store book signing Saturday.

“I feel like I’m a business celebrity,” Mya stated.

Mya’s advocacy has opened new doors at the state capitol, where she lobbies for anti-discrimination laws, and at the Mall of America, which gifted her six months of rent-free space to launch her very own store.

She is now selling her books online along with makeup, hair supplies and and home décor.

Briana added, “Whether it’s this, a makeup palette or a bonnet, she’s really steered this brand to what you see today.”

Despite her immense success, Mya said she’s just getting started.

“Don’t stop now, never stop, ever. Always keep standing up and walking and doing whatever you have to do,” Mya mentioned.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.