Minnesota River Valley Transit pushes back start date for fares

By Holly Marie Moore
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 7:44 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Fares are now targeted to start Feb. 1, 2022 for Minnesota River Valley Transit passengers.

The transportation company originally planned to reinstate fares on Jan. 3 after making them free at the start of the pandemic.

A software issue is pushing back that date.

That means rides will now be free through the end of January 2022.

Minnesota River Valley Transit serves Saint Peter, Le Sueur and Kasota.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

