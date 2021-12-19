Minnesota River Valley Transit pushes back start date for fares

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Fares are now targeted to start Feb. 1, 2022 for Minnesota River Valley Transit passengers.

The transportation company originally planned to reinstate fares on Jan. 3 after making them free at the start of the pandemic.

A software issue is pushing back that date.

That means rides will now be free through the end of January 2022.

Minnesota River Valley Transit serves Saint Peter, Le Sueur and Kasota.

