Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogen concern

By CNN
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Proctor and Gamble is issuing a voluntary recall of more than 30 aerosal spray products, including dry shampoo and dry conditioner.

The recall is due to concerns over the levels of the chemical benzene, which is known to cause cancer.

Products from the brands Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences and Waterless are included in the recall.

The Food and Drug Administration says that Proctor and Gamble have not received any reports of adverse events related to the recall.

The company says it is pulling the products out of an abundance of caution.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TikTok app on phone.
TikTok challenge has Minnesota school officials on edge
Severe weather hits Southeast Minnesota
Minnesota DNR warns to avoid burning yard waste as storm cleanup continues
Yesterday, in Pemberton, an unnamed Elysian woman died following a crash on Highway 83.
Elysian woman killed in crash on Hwy 83
The Mankato West gymnastics team is averaging 141.500 points this season.
Schreiber boosts #4 West to victory in tri-meet
FILE — Rice County officials are looking for information about who owns a boatlift that was...
Rice County officials search for owners of boat lift on Cannon Lake

Latest News

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., leaves his office moments after speaking with President Joe Biden...
Sen. Joe Manchin says no to $2T bill: ‘I can’t vote for it’
Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., meets with his staff in his office on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Johnny Isakson, former Georgia Republican U.S. senator, dies
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogens
P&G recalls some conditioner, shampoo sprays over carcinogens
This photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, shows damaged houses caused by Typhoon Rai...
Typhoon deaths in Philippines top 100, mayors plead for food