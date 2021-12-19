Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Toys for Tots distributes toys

A volunteer fills a bag with books from the "Toys for Tots" toy drive in Mankato, Minn.
A volunteer fills a bag with books from the "Toys for Tots" toy drive in Mankato, Minn.(KEYC News Now)
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 10:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Saturday morning, the Marine Corps League distributed toys for the 18th annual Toys for Tots drive.

For the past two months, white collection boxes have been sitting in businesses and schools across the Mankato area, and Saturday the collected toys were distributed to roughly 1100 families, providing Christmas gifts for over 3400 children.

“Today was basically a carbon copy of the last eighteen years. We had a mass chaos in the morning, there was a huge line outside the armory. Volunteers showed up on time, everything worked out good. We literally went through almost everything we collected today, which is kind of unusual, but it’s how we want to end it. We don’t want to store a lot of toys,” said Bernie Thompson of the Marine Corps League.

The drive brings in between ten-thousand and twelve-thousand toys each year, and every one is given out to families who otherwise wouldn’t have anything to give this holiday season.

The drive has been a staple in the community for eighteen years, and has continued despite harsh weather and a pandemic being thrown their way. Organizers said that they’re just happy to be back where they belong.

“We are back to normal. You know, last year we were in a small, you know we had to re-package everything. I was was talking to Matt DuRose here yesterday, the public safety guy, I said ‘Matt I’m so happy that we’re not, you know, where we were last year’ because it created a huge cluster, if you will, on Madison Avenue, a lot of people were displaced because of it,” Thompson celebrated.

In Mankato, Aaron Stuve, KEYC News Now.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TikTok app on phone.
TikTok challenge has Minnesota school officials on edge
FILE — An Elysian woman died in a collision between a car and a semi-truck Thursday afternoon.
Elysian woman killed in Pemberton crash
Yesterday, in Pemberton, an unnamed Elysian woman died following a crash on Highway 83.
Elysian woman killed in crash on Hwy 83
FILE — Rice County officials are looking for information about who owns a boatlift that was...
Rice County officials search for owners of boat lift on Cannon Lake
Powerful winds damaged buildings and downed power lines and trees Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in...
NWS confirms Hartland damage caused by historic tornado

Latest News

Mya Williamson hands book to customer at book signing event
6-year-old author encourages self-love, acceptance
Toys for Tots Mankato collects over 7,000 toys
Toys for Tots looks to break toy collection record
Toys for Tots looks to break toy collection record
Volunteer rings bell for Mankato Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign
Mankato Salvation Army seeking donations for Red Kettle Campaign