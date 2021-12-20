10 MSU downed by conference-rival #15 Augustana in home opener

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 10th-ranked Minnesota State wrestling team suffered a 27-6 defeat in Sunday’s dual meet against No. 15 Augustana.

The Mavericks two individual wins came from sophomore Michael Smith at 194-lbs against a ranked opponent and undefeated junior Darrell Mason with a victory in his heavyweight match.

“I thought we wrestled tight like we hadn’t been out there throughout the course of the fall. And, we can’t slice it all up right now and figure it out, I have to talk to the guys. But, yeah, our goal is to go out there and lead the dance, set and control the pace and we let Augustana do that,” head MSU wrestling coach Jim Makovsky said.

“Today, I just went out there and did my thing like I always do. Today was a big day for us also, you know the boys getting out legs back under us. We couldn’t practice for two weeks, that didn’t stop us. We didn’t let it get to us or anything. We’re mature, we said we’re going to suck it up and we’re going to go out there and wrestle. We don’t care what ranking you are, we don’t care who you are, we’re going out to wrestle,” 285-lbs Mason added.

Next up, MSU will host Wisconsin-Parkside on Jan. 13.

