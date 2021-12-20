Blue Cross pledges $500,000 to MSU Mankato
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today, Minnesota State University Mankato announced a new scholarship program that will provide $500,000 for students over the next seven years
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota has pledged the half-million dollars to provide 24 Presidental Scholarships for the university.
Each recipient of these new scholarships will receive $5,000 annually for four years.
MSU says the funding will ideally support undergraduate students in multiple fields of study.
Additionally, Blue Cross has designated $20,000 to the university’s undergraduate research center.
