Blue Cross pledges $500,000 to MSU Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Today, Minnesota State University Mankato announced a new scholarship program that will provide $500,000 for students over the next seven years

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota has pledged the half-million dollars to provide 24 Presidental Scholarships for the university.

Each recipient of these new scholarships will receive $5,000 annually for four years.

MSU says the funding will ideally support undergraduate students in multiple fields of study.

Additionally, Blue Cross has designated $20,000 to the university’s undergraduate research center.

