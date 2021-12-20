Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Century 21 building in St. Peter catches fire

Firefighters put out a fire at the Century 21 Atwood building in St. Peter, Minn.
Firefighters put out a fire at the Century 21 Atwood building in St. Peter, Minn.(KEYC News Now)
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The St. Peter Fire Department responded to a fire at a Century 21 building in St. Peter last night at around 11:00 p.m. at 101 S Minnesota Avenue.

The fire happened on the top floor of the building.

The department currently believes the cause is electrical, but that is still under investigation.

“When the department arrived, flames were through the roof, exposed. I believe they made entry, did a primary search on the second floor, because there was no fire or smoke anything in the first floor yet. Did a primary search of the second floor, all occupants were out. At that time the roof started collapsing into the building, so they did an exterior fire attack and pretty much Surround and Drowned it,” detailed Fire Chief Matt Ulman.

The Nicollet, Kasota, Le Sueur and North Mankato Fire Departments also responded.

While the cause of this fire is still under investigation, the St. Peter Fire Department says electrical and heat-related fires are more common in the winter.

The department wanted people to remember basic fire safety this season.

“Remember that most likely if there’s two outlets, that’s all that that circuit can handle. Don’t be plugging in one, two, three power strips into it, overloading the circuit,” Ulman cautioned.

In St. Peter, Aaron Stuve, KEYC News Now.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TikTok app on phone.
TikTok challenge has Minnesota school officials on edge
Casey’s General Stores is launching a new look for the first time in 50 years.
Casey’s completes purchase of Pilot convenience stores
Severe weather hits Southeast Minnesota
Minnesota DNR warns to avoid burning yard waste as storm cleanup continues
Yesterday, in Pemberton, an unnamed Elysian woman died following a crash on Highway 83.
Elysian woman killed in crash on Hwy 83
FILE — Rice County officials are looking for information about who owns a boatlift that was...
Rice County officials search for owners of boat lift on Cannon Lake

Latest News

#24 Mavericks Take Down SMSU
#24 Mavericks Take Down SMSU
MSU Drops OT Contest
MSU Drops OT Contest
East Dominates Winona
East Dominates Winona
BLC Comes Up Short vs. UW-Stout
BLC Comes Up Short vs. UW-Stout