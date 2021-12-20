Century 21 building in St. Peter catches fire

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The St. Peter Fire Department responded to a fire at a Century 21 building in St. Peter last night at around 11:00 p.m. at 101 S Minnesota Avenue.

The fire happened on the top floor of the building.

The department currently believes the cause is electrical, but that is still under investigation.

“When the department arrived, flames were through the roof, exposed. I believe they made entry, did a primary search on the second floor, because there was no fire or smoke anything in the first floor yet. Did a primary search of the second floor, all occupants were out. At that time the roof started collapsing into the building, so they did an exterior fire attack and pretty much Surround and Drowned it,” detailed Fire Chief Matt Ulman.

The Nicollet, Kasota, Le Sueur and North Mankato Fire Departments also responded.

While the cause of this fire is still under investigation, the St. Peter Fire Department says electrical and heat-related fires are more common in the winter.

The department wanted people to remember basic fire safety this season.

“Remember that most likely if there’s two outlets, that’s all that that circuit can handle. Don’t be plugging in one, two, three power strips into it, overloading the circuit,” Ulman cautioned.

In St. Peter, Aaron Stuve, KEYC News Now.

