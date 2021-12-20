Cleveland Public School’s cafeteria transforms into fictional wonderland

CLEVELAND, Minn. (KEYC) — When the lights are on in the Cleveland High School cafeteria, there is nothing extradentary about it, but when the lights go down it transforms.

“We are in Whoville right now, we created it for the students,” Cleveland Public School head chef Monica Manzey said.

This is all the work of the kitchen staff’s own Nina Williams, who thought the cafeteria needed a dash of holiday spirit.

“We were just preparing food one morning and I just thought the kids really needed some happiness and some cheerfulness. Last year with COVID and everything else in the world I just felt like they needed a really positive fun place.”

The students can’t get enough of the Whoville environment.

“Repeatedly they will say that coming to lunch is their favorite part of the day because they like to dress up. To see everybody in Whoville and see all of the decorations. Every day is just as exciting, it doesn’t get old,” first-grade teacher Ashley Genelin explained.

“The students are crazy in love with it. They are singing the songs and they are screaming at the lights. All of the fun things that we have it on our heads and our aprons,” Manzey stated.

The decorations aren’t the only thing bringing faculty and students to a place where they’ve never been before.

The kitchen staff is also Suessifing their daily menu.

“The hoomash, the hoohash, the hooroast beast, we have done that. We had the Grinch snot rolls which were cinnamon rolls covered in green frosting, last week. We’ve had Grinch soup. Tomorrow, we are having Grinch slime,” Manzey said.

Even though Whoville is coming to a close for Cleveland Public Schools, then just wait.

“I have requests next year now for Charlie Brown or the Polar Express. So, it is probably going to become a yearly thing,” Williams explained.

