Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Dec. 15 storms across north-central US classified as derecho

Several buildings were damaged in Hartland, Minnesota, as severe weather rolled through.
Several buildings were damaged in Hartland, Minnesota, as severe weather rolled through.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A line of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes that swept across the north-central U.S. last week has been classified by the National Weather Service as a serial derecho — the first on record in December.

At least 45 tornadoes have been preliminarily confirmed in the Dec. 15 storms that crossed the Great Plains and Midwest amid unseasonably warm temperatures. Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota took the brunt of the damage.

Five deaths were blamed on the weather.

A derecho shares similarities to a hurricane, but it has no eye and its winds come across in a line. The similarity is in the damage, which is likely to spread over a wide area.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local, county and state authorities are investigating what they’re calling an assault with a...
Authorities investigate shooting in Mapleton
Firefighters put out a fire at the Century 21 Atwood building in St. Peter, Minn.
Century 21 building in St. Peter catches fire
Carlyn Perry and her boyfriend discovered a device on her apartment's bedroom ceiling wasn't a...
Woman finds hidden camera in fake smoke detector in apartment
Anchorage Police Lights
UPDATE: Police confirm 7 people found dead in S. Moorhead home
Authorities say preliminary autopsy results show seven people whose bodies were discovered...
Police: No ‘obvious trauma’ in deaths of seven Minnesota people

Latest News

In this sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell, seated left speaks to her defense attorney Christian...
Ghislaine Maxwell jury begins deliberations after closings
The hospital delivered three sets of twins from three different couples last weekend.
Rare set of identical triplets born in Mississippi hospital
Dual COVID variants are setting up the potential for a hard holiday season and rough start to...
COVID: New concerns about omicron
An Amber Alert in Texas for a missing 14-year-old has been canceled, officials said.
Amber Alert canceled in Texas; 14-year-old girl has been found