Dec. 15 storms across north-central US classified as derecho

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — A line of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes that swept across the north-central U.S. last week has been classified by the National Weather Service as a serial derecho — the first on record in December.

The derecho formed when a deep-low pressure system over the Northern High Plains interacted with a high-pressure system to the west, generating fierce winds.



The storm brought at least 55 gusts over 75 mph, breaking the previous one-day record.

At least 45 tornadoes have been preliminarily confirmed in the Dec. 15 storms that crossed the Great Plains and Midwest amid unseasonably warm temperatures. Nebraska, Iowa and Minnesota took the brunt of the damage.

Five deaths were blamed on the weather.

A derecho shares similarities to a hurricane, but it has no eye and its winds come across in a line. The similarity is in the damage, which is likely to spread over a wide area.

