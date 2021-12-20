Your Photos
MCHS reaches COVID-19 therapy milestone

Patient receives monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19.
By KEYC Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KEYC) -This week marks a milestone, as Mayo Clinic Health System infused its 10,000th patient with monoclonal antibodies.

To date, 20,000 infusions have been performed across all Mayo Clinic locations including Arizona and Florida.

“We are proud to be at the forefront of transforming care and providing monoclonal antibody treatments to our patients,” said Prathibha Varkey, M.B.B.S., president of Mayo Clinic Health System. “Most of them reside in our more rural communities, some with populations as small as 3,500 residents. We know this lifesaving treatment has reduced the number of patients requiring hospitalization for severe disease and ultimately has helped improve patient outcomes.”

Patients as young as 12 who meet criteria and are considered high-risk for developing severe disease are eligible to receive monoclonal antibody therapy.

The therapy is administered by IV, which can be done on an outpatient basis.

Earlier this year, Mayo Clinic researchers concluded that, based on real-world data, monoclonal antibodies help patients avoid hospitalization when administered early on before the disease progresses.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

