Police crack down on holiday DUI

ESTHERVILLE, Iowa. (KEYC) - Northern Iowa law enforcement is joining Minnesota’s efforts in cracking down on impaired drivers over the holiday season.

Both the Emmet county Sheriff’s Office and Estherville Police Department will take part in the sTEP traffic enforcement project.

Until Jan. 1, motorists will see an increased presence of law enforcement with a strong focus on removing impaired drivers from the road.

Back in 2019, 837 people lost their lives nationally in traffic crashes involving a drunk driver during the month of December.

During the Christmas and New Year’s Day holiday periods of that year alone there were more drunk-driving-related fatalities than during any other holiday that year.

