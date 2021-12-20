Your Photos
Prosecutor: Minnesota cop negligent in Daunte Wright’s death



By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - A prosecutor told jurors that the suburban Minneapolis police officer who says she meant to use her Taser instead of her gun when she shot and killed Black motorist Daunte Wright made a “blunder of epic proportions.”

The jury will get the case against Kim Potter following Monday’s closing arguments.

Prosecutor Erin Eldridge told jurors that Potter killing Wright was “entirely preventable.”

She cast Potter as an experienced veteran who made a series of bad choices. Potter testified Friday that she was “sorry it happened.”

She is charged with first-degree and second-degree manslaughter.

