Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

TSA shares what holiday items can be carried through security checkpoints

Before you bring a favorite food to the airport for a Christmas or New Year’s celebration, it’s...
Before you bring a favorite food to the airport for a Christmas or New Year’s celebration, it’s important to think about how you’re planning to transport it if you are flying to spend the holiday with family or friends.(Source: WESH via CNN)
By Kasey Richardson
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 2:11 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - With the holidays right around the corner, the Transportation Security Administration shared a reminder of what items can be carried through security checkpoints and what items should be in a checked bag.

This gives travelers time to make arrangements on transporting their favorite holiday foods, items and gifts ahead of holiday celebrations.

TSA says that solid items are most suitable for security checkpoints. If the item can be spilled, spread, sprayed or poured, and is larger than 3.4 ounces, it must be in a checked bag.

Another tip from TSA is to remove all food items from a carry-on bag and place them in a bin for quicker screening.

TSA encourages travelers to visit the “What I can bring?” page on its website for further information.

Travelers can also use social media for tips on how to travel with holiday foods and items.

TSA also recommend travelers to pack gifts in gift bags or gift boxes instead of wrapping paper because it could trigger an alarm and would need to be opened by security.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local, county and state authorities are investigating what they’re calling an assault with a...
Authorities investigate shooting in Mapleton
Firefighters put out a fire at the Century 21 Atwood building in St. Peter, Minn.
Century 21 building in St. Peter catches fire
Anchorage Police Lights
UPDATE: Police confirm 7 people found dead in S. Moorhead home
Carlyn Perry and her boyfriend discovered a device on her apartment's bedroom ceiling wasn't a...
Woman finds hidden camera in fake smoke detector in apartment
Casey’s General Stores is launching a new look for the first time in 50 years.
Casey’s completes purchase of Pilot convenience stores

Latest News

FILE - In this July 24, 2021 file photo, former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses...
Trump sues NY attorney general, seeking to end civil probe
FILE - Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a media briefing at the Pentagon, Nov....
Pentagon issues rules aimed at stopping rise of extremism
Unidentified people depart on route to the airport from the Christian Aid Ministries...
Church agency: Captive missionaries made daring escape in Haiti
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
Virus fears trigger more holiday cancellations, restrictions
Madelyn Allen, 19, had been missing for days from her dorm at Snow College in Utah....
Missing college student found in man’s basement in Utah