Wounded veteran shares inspiring story in new book

ELYSIAN, Minn. (KEYC) - A wounded veteran opened up about his story of hope and resiliency.

Jack Zimmerman was newly engaged to his wife, Megan, when he enlisted in the Army in 2009.

“It wasn’t more than a few, short months later that I found myself deployed to Afghanistan,” he said.

At just 21 years old, Zimmerman’s life was just getting started.

Nine months later, it all flashed before his eyes during a catastrophic encounter with an improvised explosive device.

“I just remember going, flipping through the air. It felt like a bad dream, like when you’re dreaming and you feel like you can’t wake up, and you’re just falling. That’s what it felt like a lot for me, and I just felt the heat crawl up my back. It felt like 10,000 little fingers crawling up my back. All these things, I just keep seeing them flashing. All these memories,” he described.

Zimmerman sustained critical injuries from the blast.

“Resulting in the loss of both of my legs and tearing up my arms pretty good,” he stated.

He was airlifted to safety as doctors performed lifesaving measures.

He added, “I knew I had to stay awake. I just couldn’t stay awake any longer, and I told my guys to tell everybody I love them.”

That’s when his surgeon said something that would change his life forever.

“If you can stay awake for five more minutes, I’ll promise you your life, and I was like deal,” Zimmerman explained. “I woke up in the ICU about a week later, and I had to rebuild my life.”

“Five Minutes” is now the title of Zimmerman’s first book which follows his journey from basic training to recovery.

He said it’s more than just his story; it’s about inspiring others to push through hard times.

“There’s just so many things you can take away: from impacting a life, overcoming adversity, to creating the best new version of you,” he stated.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.