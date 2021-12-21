11-year-old takes love of weather to next level, applies for meteorologist position

KASOTA, Minn. (KEYC) — Parents Kiki and Josh Harbitz predicted their son’s passion long before he could even walk or talk.

It didn’t take long to realize that their forecast for local junior meteorologist Ethan, now 11, was spot on.

“Ethan has loved weather since he was able to look up at the sky,” Kiki said.

“In fourth grade, I wasn’t called Ethan anymore. I was called Ethan Weather. Lots of people call me weatherman, meteorologist,” Ethan said.

The St. Peter Middle School student goes by the title of junior meteorologist.

The 11-year-old is a certified Skywarn spotter in Le Sueur County.

“We plan where the best way to see severe weather would be, and we might drive there depending, on what my dad thinks. We always stay a safe distance away from the storm,” Ethan explained.

But Ethan first got his inspiration from watching the pros.

“When I was 6 years old, I watched this really cool show on TV called Storm Chasers.”

He has spent hours paging through meteorological textbooks, many of which have been in the same hands as college students. The knowledge he gained was then taken to social media and, later, the classroom.

“I started making forecasts on my mom’s Facebook page to all of my family members, and they really liked it,” Ethan stated. “I usually make forecasts on the board in my advisory room, if there’s going to be a big weather event coming.”

“Ethan takes his responsibility to give people accurate information very seriously,” Kiki said. “He knows people are making decisions based on his predictions.”

The former KEYC News Now Weather Kid of the Month has since decided to take his passion even further by applying to be a meteorologist at KEYC.

“I have a passion for weather and I really want to be a meteorologist when I grow up. I thought It would also be great practice to write a resume and a cover letter,” Ethan said.

