Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Amber Alert: 3-year-old from Texas missing, in immediate danger

Law enforcement officials believe Lina Sardar Khil, a 3-year-old missing girl from San Antonio,...
Law enforcement officials believe Lina Sardar Khil, a 3-year-old missing girl from San Antonio, to be in grave or immediate danger. An Amber Alert for her was issued in Texas.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A statewide Amber Alert in Texas was issued Tuesday for a missing 3-year-old girl from San Antonio.

The San Antonio Police Department is searching for Lina Sardar Khil, a white female approximately 4 feet tall and 55 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and wearing a black jacket, red dress and black shoes. She has straight shoulder-length hair that was last seen in a ponytail.

The victim was last seen at 5 p.m. local time Monday in the 9400 block of Fredicksburg in San Antonio.

Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information regarding the abduction was asked to contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660 or call 911.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local, county and state authorities are investigating what they’re calling an assault with a...
Authorities identify victim in Mapleton shooting
UPDATE: Ronald James Daniel Reid, 50, was named as the victim of yesterday’s assault in...
UPDATE: Mapleton assault victim named
Authorities say preliminary autopsy results show seven people whose bodies were discovered...
Police: No ‘obvious trauma’ in deaths of seven Minnesota people
Carlyn Perry and her boyfriend discovered a device on her apartment's bedroom ceiling wasn't a...
Woman finds hidden camera in fake smoke detector in apartment
Firefighters put out a fire at the Century 21 Atwood building in St. Peter, Minn.
Century 21 building in St. Peter catches fire

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 response and vaccinations, Tuesday, Dec. 21,...
Biden vows he, Manchin will ‘get something done’ on $2T bill
FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2020, file photo, fans pose below the NHL league logo at a display...
AP source: NHL to withdraw from Olympics after COVID surge
KEYC News Now at 5 VOD
Former officer Kim Potter testifies in her own defense on Friday in the death of Daunte Wright....
Jury in Kim Potter trial asks about not reaching verdict
Breaking down simple healthy recipes for the holiday.
Breaking down simple healthy recipes for the holiday