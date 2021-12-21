Your Photos
Authorities identify victim in Mapleton shooting

By KEYC Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 8:25 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) — Local, county and state authorities are investigating what they call an assault with a firearm that left one man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says authorities responded just before 10:15 Sunday morning to the 100 Block of 4th Avenue SE in Mapleton for a report that someone had been shot. Responding officers and deputies identified a 50-year-old male as having been shot multiple times. The victim was conscious and alert at the scene and was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The victim of the 12-19-21 assault yesterday is 50-year-old Ronald James Daniel Reid of Mankato. He remains hospitalized...

Posted by Mapleton Police & Fire Department- Minnesota on Monday, December 20, 2021

According to a release from the sheriff’s department, other people were present during the incident and investigators are currently working to confirm the identity of the suspect. The circumstances leading up to the shooting remain under investigation.

Authorities say the incident appears to be isolated and there does not appear to be an ongoing threat to the public.

On Monday, law enforcement identified the victim as 50-year-old Ronald James Daniel Reid of Mankato.

The incident remains under investigation by the Mapleton Police Department, Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

