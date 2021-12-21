Burglary suspects sought by Redwood County authorities

TRACY, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Redwood County are asking for the public’s help in identifying two burglary suspects.

The sheriff’s department says the two captured on a surveillance camera are believed to have been involved in the burglary which took place around 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 3.

The burglary happened in rural Tracy, Minnesota.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office at (507) 637-4036

