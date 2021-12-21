Your Photos
Dedicated bell ringer gives back to Mankato Salvation Army

The nonprofit brought him out of homelessness.
By Meghan Grey
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 7:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — It’s easy to catch one of the Salvation Army’s red kettles at stores around Mankato, but bell ringers like James Moore are hard to come by.

He said, “It’s important to know that I’m giving back. I remember a time when they were giving back to me.”

Moore has been a dishwasher at the nonprofit for about four years.

Each winter, he rings bells for its Red Kettle Campaign which supports the local day shelter, rehabilitation programs and more.

The campaign launched just four weeks ago, and Moore has already spent more than 150 hours alongside the famous kettles.

“People love seeing him out there because he’s got a great smile, a great attitude,” Mankato Salvation Army Lt. Andy Wheeler stated.

He brings in nearly twice as much as the average bell ringer, collecting around $80 an hour and as much as $1,700 in one shift.

His passion for helping others stems from his own experience.

“I was homeless down in Minneapolis. I didn’t have no place to sleep. I’ve seen some hard times out there, some really hard times. It just was no good,” Moore explained.

The Salvation Army got him back on track when times were tough.

“It gets harder day by day. You know, when you’re trying to make a difference and trying to get your life in some perspective, it just gets harder,” Moore described. “When I needed help, the Salvation Army was there for me.”

Now, he’s giving back with warm greetings and a contagious smile.

Wheeler said, “He just wants the opportunity to pay it forward.”

Moore has even coined a signature phrase for those who donate: “Thank you, thank you, thank you much, sir. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

