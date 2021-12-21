Your Photos
FAA investigating after one killed in Texas plane crash

At least one person was killed Tuesday in a plane crash in rural Texas.
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(CNN) - At least one person was killed Tuesday in a plane crash in rural Texas.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office says the plane struck a paraglider.

The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating three crash sites.

One where the plane went down, one several miles away where a parachute was found and another area where the body was found.

It’s unclear if the deceased person was the paraglider or in the plane.

A witness says they saw the plane smoking and a person parachuting out of the aircraft.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

