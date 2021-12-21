Farming of Yesteryear recovers from severe storm damage

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Severe storms swept across the midwestern United States this past Wednesday.

Tornadoes were confirmed in places such as Walters, Alden and Hartland.

Sitting on the tail end of those storms is Farming of Yesteryear in Kiester.

The farm site that aims to preserve and present antique farm equipment had to switch to cleanup as forceful winds tossed structures and trees across the property.

“And the roof of our barn, we have an old barn that’s been here since we, we built it when we took over the grounds twenty-some years ago, and it basically tore all the lean tool off and one half of the roof off. Scattered a lot of branches and trees all over and tore out some trees,” explained Farming of Yesteryear’s co-president Bryan Linder.

The storm left damage that needed to be cleaned up before a December snowfall could bury it for the winter.

“We had an outstanding group of people who came out in the cold, and we picked up steel, and like I said, all the lumber and piled all the stuff. They did a very good job of cleanup, all we’ve got left to do in the spring now really is some raking. Just a lot of small pieces of wood and stuff, nothing serious,” said Linder.

The site hosts annual farm shows that showcase antique farming equipment and techniques.

The windmill that has served as the site’s signature landmark since the founding of the farm was twisted and damaged, a symbol of the storm’s damage.

“Our windmill that was always kind of part of our logo is kind of crumpled right now. The wind up on top tore most of the wheel off, or crumpled it up, so I don’t know if something hit it or whatever,” Linder said.

In Kiester, Aaron Stuve, KEYC News Now.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.