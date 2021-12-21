Glover’s quadruple-double leads Madelia past Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Minn. (KEYC) - The Madelia boys’ basketball team played its first game since Dec. 7 after being in COVID protocols.
The Blackhawks were on the road against Cleveland.
Madelia wins 78-45.
Ja’Sean Glover led the way for Madelia with a quadruple-double. Senior finished with 20 points, 11 rebounds, 11 steals and ten assists.
Madelia is back in action on Jan. 6 against Mankato Loyola.
