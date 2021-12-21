Gov. Walz, family test positive for COVID

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Walz says his son tested positive yesterday.

He adds that he and First Lady Gwen Walz initially tested negative but then tested positive last night.

The governor says his son has mild symptoms and both he and Gwen Walz are asymptomatic.

According to a statement, the family is isolating while the governor works from home.

The governor’s positive test result comes as Minnesota reports 7,396 new cases of the coronavirus and 41 additional deaths. Today’s death count includes a Faribault county resident in their early to mid-70s.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.