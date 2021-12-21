Your Photos
Iowa teachers fed up with increasing fights at schools

By KCCI
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
(KCCI) - Iowa teachers say they are fed up with the increasing number of violent fights at schools.

In the 2020-2021 school year, 650 students were expelled or removed from Iowa schools due to fights that caused injuries, according to Iowa’s Department of Education.

Iowa State Education Association President Mike Beranek told KCCI the number of teachers trying to get out of their contracts early is significant.

He said they’re overwhelmed from breaking up fights and getting hurt themselves.

Violence is an issue in school districts across the state.

Cassandra Lahmann, a parent of a student at Southeast Polk High School in Des Moines, spoke at a school board meeting earlier this month about her son’s attack.

“There is a record increase in violence in our schools. There is also a brutality of violence that’s frightening,” said Lahmann. “Since my son’s attack, I have heard of multiple serious incidents. There was a girl pushing an autistic kid down the stairs for a TikTok, a fight during dismissal behind buses where a student lost a tooth, a gun brought to school.”

The Iowa State Education Association is reportedly putting together a legislative package to present to lawmakers next month.

The association wants funding for smaller class sizes and more mental health resources.

Copyright 2021 KCCI. All rights reserved.

