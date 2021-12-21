Your Photos
Iowa woman accused of defrauding people seeking residency

Today, police announced the arrest of a 46-year-old Des Moines woman on suspicion of...
Today, police announced the arrest of a 46-year-old Des Moines woman on suspicion of first-degree theft, conspiracy and ongoing criminal conduct.(KEYC News 12)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:02 AM CST
DES MOINES, Iowa (KEYC) - A Des Moines woman is accused of playing a role in a fraud scheme that targeted immigrants.

Today, police announced the arrest of the 46-year-old woman on suspicion of first-degree theft, conspiracy and ongoing criminal conduct.

It wasn’t immediately clear if she has been charged.

Police say an investigation was launched in August when detectives learned that someone in Texas was claiming to be an immigration attorney and taking cash payment while promising to expedite residency and citizenship.

The investigation later revealed that a co-conspirator was operating in Des Moines. The person is Texas was not a real lawyer, and no services were rendered.

