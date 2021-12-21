Your Photos
Le Sueur offering free energy saving kits to residents

Kits are available for pick-up at City Hall on South 2nd Street during business hours
By Marissa Voss
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Le Sueur is offering free energy-saving kits to residents.

The kits are completely free to all city resident utility customers.

They include a bag, dimmable LED light bulbs, LED nightlight, energy-efficient Christmas lights among other items.

Kits are available for pick-up at City Hall on South 2nd Street during business hours.

Energy Savings Kits Available! These free kits are available to all City of Le Sueur residential utility customers and...

Posted by City of Le Sueur on Monday, December 20, 2021

