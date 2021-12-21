Le Sueur offering free energy saving kits to residents
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Le Sueur is offering free energy-saving kits to residents.
The kits are completely free to all city resident utility customers.
They include a bag, dimmable LED light bulbs, LED nightlight, energy-efficient Christmas lights among other items.
Kits are available for pick-up at City Hall on South 2nd Street during business hours.
