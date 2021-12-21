Le Sueur offering free energy saving kits to residents

LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Le Sueur is offering free energy-saving kits to residents.

The kits are completely free to all city resident utility customers.

They include a bag, dimmable LED light bulbs, LED nightlight, energy-efficient Christmas lights among other items.

Kits are available for pick-up at City Hall on South 2nd Street during business hours.

