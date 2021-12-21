Your Photos
Literacy grant gives $1 million to local school districts

A student reads a book in a public school's library near Mankato, Minn.
A student reads a book in a public school's library near Mankato, Minn.(KEYC News Now)
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Some local school districts have a new opportunity for grant funding thanks to a $1 million donation to the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation.

The “Mitchel Perrizo Jr. Leaders are Readers Fund” has been established to promote early literacy for students primarily between kindergarten and third grade.

Eligible districts include Blue Earth Area Schools, Maple River Schools and United South Central Schools.

Each district can apply for grant funding on an annual basis.

”For things like teacher training, school budgets can be tight, and this allows more flexibility for those districts to have dollars to dedicate to dedicate to those training programs that will allow teachers to get up to speed on the latest reading teaching techniques,” said Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation President Tim Penny.

Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation said the gift is being given by Mike and Tami Hoffman in honor of Mitchel Perrizo.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

