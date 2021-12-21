Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Longtime Iowa businessman sentenced in sex trafficking case

FILE — A longtime Iowa business owner convicted of using his diner in sex trafficking and drug...
FILE — A longtime Iowa business owner convicted of using his diner in sex trafficking and drug crimes has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison.(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — A longtime Iowa business owner convicted of using his diner in sex trafficking and drug crimes has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison.

Hershal James Ratliff, 71, of Council Bluffs, was sentenced Thursday after being found guilty in July of six counts of human trafficking and one count of distribution of a controlled substance to a minor.

Council Bluffs police launched an investigation in August 2019 after a 14-year-old reported that Ratliff had made inappropriate sexual comments and advances. The U.S. Attorney’s office for southern Iowa said several other people were later identified as being victimized by Ratliff while they were in high school.

Federal prosecutors say that from 2012 through 2019, Ratliff used his Jimmy’s All-American Diner and rental properties to groom and recruit victims. A news release on Monday said Ratliff “convinced them to engage in various sex acts with him and his friends for money, alcohol, or drugs.”

The diner is now closed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local, county and state authorities are investigating what they’re calling an assault with a...
Authorities identify victim in Mapleton shooting
UPDATE: Ronald James Daniel Reid, 50, was named as the victim of yesterday’s assault in...
UPDATE: Mapleton assault victim named
Authorities say preliminary autopsy results show seven people whose bodies were discovered...
Police: No ‘obvious trauma’ in deaths of seven Minnesota people
Carlyn Perry and her boyfriend discovered a device on her apartment's bedroom ceiling wasn't a...
Woman finds hidden camera in fake smoke detector in apartment
Firefighters put out a fire at the Century 21 Atwood building in St. Peter, Minn.
Century 21 building in St. Peter catches fire

Latest News

KEYC News Now at 5 VOD
Breaking down simple healthy recipes for the holiday.
Breaking down simple healthy recipes for the holiday
Mayo Clinic uses blue light technology to detect bladder cancer
Mayo Clinic uses blue light technology to detect bladder cancer
FILE - In this July 11, 2018, file photo, a field of corn grows in front of an old windmill in...
Federal watchdog: Trump’s USDA overpaid corn farmers by $3B