Mankato school board member resigns from post

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato Area Public School Board announced Tuesday that Darren Wacker has announced his resignation, effective immediately.

Wacker was elected to the school board in 2017 and served as board chair in 2019 and 2020.

The school board said in a statement Tuesday that it will appoint an eligible school district resident to complete Wacker’s term, which expires in December 2022, at their meeting on Jan. 18.

Applications to fill the open seat will be accepted from Wednesday, Dec. 22, to Jan. 7. Applications are available at the district office in the Intergovernmental Center, located at 10 Civic Center Drive in Mankato.

