Mankato Area Public Schools adjusts COVID response plan

A sign showing the logo for Mankato Area Public Schools in the Intergovernmental Center in...
A sign showing the logo for Mankato Area Public Schools in the Intergovernmental Center in Mankato, Minn.(KEYC News Now)
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Area Public Schools has updated its COVID-19 Response Plan to go into effect following winter break.

The changes include increasing the frequency at which classrooms and other high-touch areas are cleaned, limiting interaction between individual pod classes and increased distances in lunch and snack areas for elementary students, and allowing quarantining students to return after seven days with a negative test.

”That team looked at each one of these and determined that it would be a good fit for the district, with considering the high numbers of COVID cases we’ve had here in the past month and a half, two months period,” said Scott Hogen, director of facilities and safety at Mankato Area Public Schools.

The policy changes will officially take effect on Jan. 3.

