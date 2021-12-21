Your Photos
SMIF gifted $1 million for early literacy grant distribution

By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - Some local school districts have a new opportunity for grant funding thanks to a $1 million donation to the Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation.

The Mitchel Perrizo Jr. Leaders are Readers Fund has been established to promote early literacy for students primarily between kindergarten and third grade.

Districts eligible include Blue Earth Area Schools, Maple River Schools and United South Central Schools.

Each district can apply for grant funding on an annual basis.

SMIF says the gift is being giving by Mike and Tami Hoffman.

