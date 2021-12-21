Your Photos
SSA expands online services for Minnesotans

A new SSA expansion will allow Minnesota residents to more easily replace their Social Security...
By Michael McShane
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Social Security Administration introduced an expansion of online services for Minnesota residents through a special portal.

The expansion will allow Minnesota residents to more easily replace their Social Security Card from the comfort of their home or office.

U.S. citizens age 18 or older and who are residents of Minnesota can request a replacement social security card online by creating a mySocial Security account.

Residents must have a U.S. domestic mailing address, a valid driver’s license or state I.D.

Minnesota is one of the many states, including the District of Columbia, where this option is available.

