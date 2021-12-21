Your Photos
Stolen goose statue reappears at recycling center

A bronze goose statue stolen from a St. Paul park has reappeared - at a recycling center.
A bronze goose statue stolen from a St. Paul park has reappeared - at a recycling center.(Source: City of Conway Facebook page)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A bronze goose statue stolen from a St. Paul park has reappeared - at a recycling center.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports the statue was reported stolen from its pedestal in a fountain in Cochran Park on Sunday. It’s unclear when it was actually removed.

The 28′' high statue turned up at a St. Paul recycling center on Monday and turned up over to city staff. The base sustained minor damage but the statue itself was unharmed.

An investigation continues.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

