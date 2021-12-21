Stolen goose statue reappears at recycling center

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A bronze goose statue stolen from a St. Paul park has reappeared - at a recycling center.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports the statue was reported stolen from its pedestal in a fountain in Cochran Park on Sunday. It’s unclear when it was actually removed.

The 28′' high statue turned up at a St. Paul recycling center on Monday and turned up over to city staff. The base sustained minor damage but the statue itself was unharmed.

An investigation continues.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.