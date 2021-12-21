Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

VIDEO: Firefighter sounds tornado siren by hand as storm hits

By KIMT staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUDD, Iowa (KIMT) - A volunteer firefighter is being recognized for going above and beyond on Wednesday.

Tyler Hicks braved severe weather to keep the town’s tornado siren going as a devastating storm hit.

“You can hear, when the siren started shutting off, that’s when it had ripped out of my hand,” he said.

As heavy winds and rain were bearing down Wednesday night, Hicks answered the call when asked to sound the town’s tornado siren by hand.

“I just kept holding the button, and then the next thing you know, it’s raining sideways, all that kind of stuff, and I’m still holding the button. It really wasn’t too bad with all the gear on, and next thing you know, there’s no button there anymore to pull down,” he said.

Tyler Hicks, a volunteer firefighter in Rudd, Iowa, said he held down the button to sound the...
Tyler Hicks, a volunteer firefighter in Rudd, Iowa, said he held down the button to sound the tornado siren as long as he could on Wednesday.(Source: KIMT/CNN)

The intense moments Hicks weathered to warn his neighbors of the impending tornado was captured on video.

“I was mainly just thinking, you know, ‘I don’t want anybody to get hurt,’ you know, just, I signed up to do this, and that was my job that night. I could hear, as I was holding the siren, the tin being ripped off of some buildings, and I actually heard some wood being splintered and stuff,” he said. “And it actually, that ended up actually being the pole.”

That’s when Hicks took cover in his fire truck.

When conditions started to subside and he could see through his window, Hicks noticed something was missing.

“‘Oh, there’s no pole or button there anymore to hold on to.’ We were going around doing a damage assessment and making sure there were no injuries or casualties, which there weren’t, everybody’s OK, and I found the telephone pole that held it about a couple blocks away,” he said.

Hicks said he’ll never forget that harrowing night, which saw so much damage to the town he signed up to serve.

While the road to recovery is anything but clear for Rudd, Hicks said he’s feeling thankful.

“I’m really just glad that nobody got hurt. And I’ll tell you something, it’s really awesome to see everybody come together and help out a small town like this,” he said. “It’s so appreciated, all the volunteer help, and all the donations, it’s just unreal. Like, I can’t thank people enough.”

The Rudd Public Library was destroyed in the tornado. There’s a Gofundme page to help the library rebuild.

Copyright 2021 KIMT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local, county and state authorities are investigating what they’re calling an assault with a...
Authorities identify victim in Mapleton shooting
UPDATE: Ronald James Daniel Reid, 50, was named as the victim of yesterday’s assault in...
UPDATE: Mapleton assault victim named
Authorities say preliminary autopsy results show seven people whose bodies were discovered...
Police: No ‘obvious trauma’ in deaths of seven Minnesota people
Carlyn Perry and her boyfriend discovered a device on her apartment's bedroom ceiling wasn't a...
Woman finds hidden camera in fake smoke detector in apartment
Firefighters put out a fire at the Century 21 Atwood building in St. Peter, Minn.
Century 21 building in St. Peter catches fire

Latest News

A third-grade instructor is under investigation after allegedly asking students to reenact...
Third-graders allegedly forced to reenact Holocaust at D.C. school
Third-graders in Washington D.C. allegedly forced to reenact Holocaust
The Redwood County sheriff’s department says the two captured on a surveillance camera are...
Burglary suspects sought by Redwood County authorities
KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
FILE - In this Dec. 7, 2020, file photo, a person wearing a protective mask walks in front of...
US population growth at lowest rate in pandemic’s 1st year