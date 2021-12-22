Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Car crashes into Iowa home, causing fire that destroyed it

(WIFR)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — An Ankeny woman has lost her home after a car crashed into the structure, causing a fire.

KCCI-TV reports that police are still investigating how a car sped into the side of the townhome.

The accident happened about 1 a.m. Monday. Jo Ellen Myers was asleep in her bedroom when the car exploded into her living room.

She said she lost everything to the smoke and water damage. Now, Myers and her granddaughter are homeless, but she’s just happy they’re both OK.

Police are still searching for the driver but found two juveniles who jumped from the vehicle and ran after the crash.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mankato school board member resigns from post
Mankato school board member resigns from post
A sign showing the logo for Mankato Area Public Schools in the Intergovernmental Center in...
Mankato Area Public Schools adjusts COVID response plan
An empty Martin County West High School is pictured Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Sherburn, Minn....
Martin County West cancels classes after finding note with violent threat
Sydney Raley, a 15-year-old worker at McDonald's, saved a customer who was choking on a chicken...
Teen jumps out McDonald’s drive-thru to save choking customer
The Redwood County sheriff’s department says the two captured on a surveillance camera are...
Burglary suspects sought by Redwood County authorities

Latest News

This sonar image created by SEARCH Inc. and released by the Alabama Historical Commission shows...
Research: Wreck of last US slave ship mostly intact on Alabama coast
Meteorologist Shawn Cable
KEYC Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update
FILE — A former jailer in Webster County is facing charges accusing her of helping an inmate...
Ex-jailer accused of helping inmate escape in Webster County
FILE — An Iowa school board has upheld the decision to drop the “Mohawk” name and mascot,...
Mason City School Board firm in dropping Mohawk nickname
rochester public schools logo
RPS will implement federal vaccine mandate for staff in January