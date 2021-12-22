Your Photos
Court officials edge closer to dividing Prince’s estate

FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2007 file photo, Prince performs during the halftime show at the Super...
FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2007 file photo, Prince performs during the halftime show at the Super Bowl XLI football game at Dolphin Stadium in Miami. A Minnesota doctor accused of illegally prescribing an opioid painkiller for Prince a week before the musician died from a fentanyl overdose has agreed to pay $30,000 to settle a federal civil violation, according to documents made public Thursday, April 19, 2018. Prince was 57 when he was found alone and unresponsive in an elevator at his Paisley Park estate on April 21, 2016. An autopsy found he died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File) (KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 2:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Court officials are edging closer to dividing up pop superstar Prince‘s estate.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Wednesday that November tax filings show the Internal Revenue Service and Comerica Bank & Trust, the estate administrator, have reached an agreement in November on the total value of Prince’s assets.

The specific number hasn’t been disclosed, but it could be more than $100 million. The IRS last year determined Prince’s assets were worth $163.2 million. Comerica put the number at $82.3 million. IRS officials felt Comerica’s total was so low they imposed a $6.4 million accuracy penalty on the estate.

The Carver County probate court still must approve the agreement. The court is set to begin discussions in February on how to divide up the assets.

The estate likely will be divided between New York music company Primary Wave and Prince’s three oldest heirs or their families. Primary Wave bought out all or most of the interests of Prince’s three youngest siblings.

Prince died of a fentanyl overdose at his Paisley Park home in Carver County in April 2016. He didn’t have a will.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

