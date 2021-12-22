Ex-jailer accused of helping inmate escape in Webster County

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — A former jailer in Webster County is facing charges accusing her of helping an inmate escape.

The Fort Dodge Messenger reports that 30-year-old Michelle Renee Valenti of Fort Dodge faces several felony charges in connection with the Dec. 11 incident in which an inmate, 43-year-old Jordan Mefferd of Fort Dodge, was able to break out of the jail. Mefferd was taken back into custody hours later, and now faces a felony escape charge.

A criminal complaint cites surveillance video showing that Valenti was the only person with access to the controls capable of unlocking the door Mefferd used to exit onto a bridge between the Law Enforcement Center and the Webster County Courthouse. He then allegedly used multiple bed sheets tied together to lower himself to the ground.

Authorities say Valenti later admitted to facilitating the escape.

She also faces a misdemeanor charge for allegedly performing sex acts with a different male inmate.

Valenti is jailed on $22,000 cash-only bond. A preliminary hearing will be Dec. 29.

