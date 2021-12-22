Health officials recommend taking at-home COVID test before holiday gatherings

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — As you wrap up your holiday shopping, the Mankato Clinic recommends picking up an at-home COVID test.

The demand for testing has grown amid a nationwide surge in case counts.

Mankato Clinic officials say it’s overwhelming some testing sites.

People who aren’t showing symptoms are encouraged to purchase an at-home testing kit. Results don’t take long, so you can test right before seeing your loved ones.

“The rapid test, you have the results within 15 minutes. Most pharmacies have them for purchase over-the-counter. You can order them online too if you have a couple of days before your gathering, but we recommend doing it the morning of your gathering,” explained Dr. Katie Anderson, MD, an urgent care physician at the Mankato Clinic.

Mankato Clinic officials also recommend taking additional precautions like masking, social distancing and getting vaccinated.

