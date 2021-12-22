Holiday travelers happy about new stretch of Highway 14

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – After about two years of construction, a new section of Highway 14 between Dodge Center and Owatonna has opened to traffic. It’s been open for about two and a half months now, and with people traveling home for the holidays, it’s become especially important to be able to use the new four-lane road.

“It really allows us to do our job a lot quicker, a lot safer and more efficient,” truck driver Bruce Richards said.

“I think it’s fabulous the way they’ve widened it out. It’s a lot smoother than what it used to be. It’s like driving on a washboard,” Demassion Ware of Rochester said.

“I’m thrilled I’ve hated that spot between Dodge Center and Owatonna for years and years and years,” Julie Maxwell of Red Wing said.

Minnesota Department of Transportation spokesperson Mike Dougherty says this project has come a long way since its conception.

“Just two years ago, these were farm fields that were just developing into this road system,” Dougherty said.

Until the new section opened in November, drivers had to use old Highway 14 that only had two lanes, and some ran into some problems.

“I used to commute from Rochester to Owatonna, and that was just miserable,” Maxwell said. “Being behind farm equipment and crazy drivers passing in the no-passing zone. It’s been kind of white-knuckle many many times.”

But as we know, at Christmas, almost all roads lead home.

“I’m actually from Iowa, so I’ll be taking that to De Moines. Taking 14 to 35 so it’s a lot easier for me,” Ware said.

“I think it’s going to be fabulous for all people just it’s has to be much much safer,’ Maxwell said.

“If you’re traveling some place for the holidays, you want to get to someplace safely so you can enjoy the company of others,” Dougherty said.

MNDot’s next step of its Highway 14 project is out West in the Nicollet and New Ulm area. They plan to expand that portion into a four-lane highway as well.

