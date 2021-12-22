Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Hy-Vee to expand nationwide

Hy-Vee
Hy-Vee(SiouxFalls.Business)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - What started as a regional grocery store chain, will soon be a nationwide brand.

The Des Moines Register reports Hy-Vee is adding seven new stores in Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee, and Alabama.

It also plans to build its third distribution center in Nashville, Tennessee.

And thanks to their new online-grocery-shopping options, Hy-Vee is now a registered business in all 50 states.

Last week, Hy-Vee announced its launch of RedBox RX, an online telehealth and pharmacy service. That’s also available nationwide now.

Hy-Vee is currently in 8 states. After this expansion, they’ll physically be in 12 different states by 2023.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mankato school board member resigns from post
Mankato school board member resigns from post
A sign showing the logo for Mankato Area Public Schools in the Intergovernmental Center in...
Mankato Area Public Schools adjusts COVID response plan
Sydney Raley, a 15-year-old worker at McDonald's, saved a customer who was choking on a chicken...
Teen jumps out McDonald’s drive-thru to save choking customer
The Redwood County sheriff’s department says the two captured on a surveillance camera are...
Burglary suspects sought by Redwood County authorities
UPDATE: Ronald James Daniel Reid, 50, was named as the victim of yesterday’s assault in...
UPDATE: Mapleton assault victim named

Latest News

The Sleepy Eye Medical Center sent a letter to the community imploring residents to get...
Sleepy Eye Medical Center pleads for residents to vaccinate
The Sleepy Eye Medical Center sent a letter to the community imploring residents to get...
Sleepy Eye Medical Center pleads for residents to vaccinate
Warming through the week with precipitation chances increasing into the weekend.
Joshua Eckl's Wednesday Morning Forecast
Windom wins 8-5.
Windom Area wins high-scoring affair against West
HIGHLIGHTS: Mankato West vs. Windom