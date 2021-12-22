Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Hy-Vee launches websites with ship-to-home services

Hy-Vee has announced the launch of two websites with ship-to-home services.
Hy-Vee has announced the launch of two websites with ship-to-home services.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Hy-Vee has announced the launch of two websites with ship-to-home services - Hy-veeDeals.com and ShopPetship.com - which will make a variety of grocery products, home goods, and pet supplies available to shoppers across the country.

“Hy-Vee has been a leader in the e-commerce space for many years since the start of our Aisles Online service. With Hy-VeeDeals.com we can share bulk product deals with the entire country,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman and CEO. “Additionally, PetShip will bring a variety of pet products to shoppers across the country, along with our first subscription service option, which in return will save consumers time and money.”

Hy-VeeDeals.com is the company’s existing website but will now also feature bulk products that can be shipped directly to customers. Similarly, ShopPetShip.com will offer a variety of pet food and pet supplies that can be sent straight to customers to save them time and money.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mankato school board member resigns from post
Mankato school board member resigns from post
A sign showing the logo for Mankato Area Public Schools in the Intergovernmental Center in...
Mankato Area Public Schools adjusts COVID response plan
An empty Martin County West High School is pictured Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Sherburn, Minn....
Martin County West cancels classes after finding note with violent threat
A Minneapolis woman, Tashawn Thomas. who conspired with a gunman to shoot and kill her...
Minneapolis woman sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in boyfriend death
Sydney Raley, a 15-year-old worker at McDonald's, saved a customer who was choking on a chicken...
Teen jumps out McDonald’s drive-thru to save choking customer

Latest News

The shuttle service says they want to help keep the roads safe and detour any potential DWI's.
Greater Mankato shuttle service offering free sober rides home on New Year’s Eve
Greater Mankato shuttle service offering free sober rides home on New Year’s Eve
Jurors at Kim Potter trial end 3rd day of deliberations with no verdict
Holiday travelers happy about new stretch of Highway 14
LIVE: Dakota 38+2 memorial riders arrive in Courtland
LIVE: Dakota 38+2 memorial riders arrive in Courtland