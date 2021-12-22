Your Photos
Iowa man arraigned on seven charges for Jan. 6 US Capitol attack

Leo Christopher Kelly, 36, who was charged earlier for his participation in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, was arraigned on a new federal indictment that could carry up to 20 years in prison.(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 9:46 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa. (KEYC) - An Iowa man charged earlier for his participation in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was arraigned on a new federal indictment that includes a felony count that could carry up to 20 years in prison.

Leo Christopher Kelly has been free on pretrial release. The 36-year-old appeared via video for his arraignment Tuesday. His attorney, Kira West, entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

The most serious charge Kelly faces is obstruction of an official proceeding. Two other charges carry up to 10 years in prison. The remaining charges are misdemeanors carrying up to six months in prison.

A status update on his case was set for Feb. 25.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

