Iowa State Univ. designers to make 3D printed house

Designers at Iowa State University are about to start making houses using a giant 3D printing machine.
By KCCI
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
AMES, Iowa (KCCI) - Designers at Iowa State University are about to start making houses using a giant 3D printing machine.

It’s the first time the concept has been used in Iowa.

The plan is to use the printer to build an entire neighborhood in Hamburg.

Flooding heavily impacted the town in 2019.

The printer is an overhead gantry system with a computer nozzle which spits out concrete.

Once it’s set up on a job site, the machine slowly builds up structures, layer by layer.

ISU assistant professor of design Pete Evans says the whole process takes very little manpower and can be completed in a few days.

