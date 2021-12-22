Karl-Anthony Towns collects 5,000th rebound, joins elite class of NBA players

DALLAS (KEYC) — Karl-Anthony Towns collected his 5,000th career rebound Tuesday as the Dallas Mavericks defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 114-102.

Towns, who finished the game 26 points, 14 rebounds, and seven assists, joined an elite class of NBA players when he grabbed his second rebound of the night, which turned out to be the 5,000th of his NBA career.

At just 26 years and 36 days old, Towns becomes the third-youngest player in NBA history to collect over 10,000 points and over 5,000 rebounds in his career. Only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (25y, 343d) and Dwight Howard (25y, 95d) were younger than Towns when they reached that mark.

