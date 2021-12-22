Martin County West cancels classes after finding note with violent threat

SHERBURN, Minn. (KEYC) — Schools in the Martin County West School District are closed Tuesday and Wednesday after a threatening note was discovered in a high school classroom.

“[The threat] made a reference to a potential shooting,” Sherburn/Welcome Police Chief Brad Hughes said.

Police say it’s unclear when the threatening note was written.

“It wasn’t specific to a day, but it made reference to tomorrow. Just because it was found yesterday, we have to operate under the assumption that they were referring to today, but this note could have been stuck in this location since last week,” Hughes added.

The threat comes just days after a nationwide TikTok challenge involving threats to shoot up or bomb schools.

Local and state law enforcement agencies said last week’s trend was not credible and did not pose danger to area schools. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety said in a statement on Friday that law enforcement agencies across the state reported 29 threats to schools in Minnesota.

Monday’s discovery, however, has the Sherburn/Welcome Police Department on high alert.

“We immediately consulted law enforcement to get their assessment of the threat level, met with our staff and made the decision to reschedule today and tomorrow,” Martin County West Superintendent Cory Reynolds said.

The closure leads into Christmas break, with classes set to resume on Jan. 3.

School officials say the cancellation of classes on Tuesday and Wednesday will mean students will have two days to make up in the spring.

“No idea of the motives or intentions of the person that made the threat, but if it was to get out of school or something, that is not going to work, and in fact, what’s happened is we’ve lost out on those fun right-before-break activities. We’re not running sports, we’re not running practices, we are fully closed in a way that nobody really likes,” Reynolds explained.

Mental health resources have also been made available to students and staff at all MCW schools.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sherburn/Welcome Police Department at (507) 764-4221.

