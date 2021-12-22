Your Photos
Minneapolis woman sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in boyfriend death

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - A Minneapolis woman who conspired with a gunman to shoot and kill her boyfriend has been sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison.

Tashawn Thomas was sentenced last week after she pleaded guilty to aiding an offender in the death of her boyfriend, Victor Pablo.

Pablo was shot several times on Feb. 21 and died less than an hour later at Hennepin County Medical Center.

Gregory D. Starr-Taylor, the alleged shooter, was sentenced last week to more than 27 years in prison.

According to prosecutors, Thomas was upset with Pablo because he, among other things, kept taking her minivan and they were in a dispute over $10 and some women.

